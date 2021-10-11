CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI flaws could make your next car racist

By Theodore Kim, Los Angeles Times
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla recently announced the newest version of its self-driving car software, following the software’s role in a dozen reported collisions with emergency vehicles that are the subject of a federal agency probe. While these collisions happened for a variety of reasons, a major factor may be that the artificial intelligence driving the car is not used to seeing flashing lights and vehicles pulled over on the shoulder, so the underlying algorithms react in unpredictable and catastrophic ways.

