When it comes to the Scream franchise, the only actors to have starred in all four films are Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, all of which have returned for the upcoming Scream sequel. They aren't the only ones returning to the franchise, however, as Scream 4 introduced audiences to Marley Shelton's deputy Judy, who has undergone a few changes since we last saw her in 2011. While fans were obviously excited about Shelton's return, the actor herself was just as surprised as audiences were that another sequel would be developed without series director Wes Craven, who passed away in 2011. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO