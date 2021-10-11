Making a Difference in San Antonio: PAM Media Outreach
Today’s America often seems to be in a state of entropy. Community-based values are taking a back seat to individualism, partisanship, echo chambers, and the pursuit of social media fame. Many people are too busy engaging with online communities to take on the role of leading their physical ones. These factors can lead to a collapse of support networks, increased reliance on outside help, and a workforce lacking the soft skills needed to succeed.www.mysanantonio.com
