UFC Star Chuck Liddell Arrested For Domestic Battery

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on allegations of domestic battery at a home in the upscale community of Hidden Hills. The 51-year-old Liddell was arrested at around 1 a.m. after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

thesource.com

Former NASCAR Driver Shot and Killed After Attacking Ex-Wife with Hatchet

According to several confirmed reports, Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed in a double shooting over the weekend after attacking his ex-wife and another man with a hatchet. According to a police report, 31-year-old Townley arrived at the home of his ex-wife Laura Townley and had...
NBC Los Angeles

Woman, 18, Shot by School Safety Officer in Long Beach Not Expected to Survive, Family Says

The family of a woman who was shot by a school safety officer in Long Beach said Wednesday they do not expect the 18-year-old mother to survive. Mona Rodriguez was in the backseat of a sedan Monday afternoon in a parking lot near Millikan High School when she was shot by the school safety officer. The officer responded to the off-campus parking lot after witnessing a fight involving Rodriguez and others, police said.
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Clarifies Altercation With LAPD After Ex-Girlfriend Popped Up At His Door

Los Angeles, CA – Tyga was involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson at his California home early Monday morning (October 11). According to TMZ, Swanson showed up at Tyga’s residence in a rage around 3 a.m. ET and began screaming “at the top of her lungs” before he let her in and the incident allegedly turned physical.
CBS LA

Rapper Tyga Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Posts Images Of Herself With Black Eye

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tyga was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The 31-year-old rapper turned himself into the LAPD’s Hollywood station Tuesday morning and was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said. He has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail. The alleged incident happened Monday at a location within the Hollywood station’s jurisdiction, according to the LAPD. Further details were not released. Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted images of herself with a black eye on Instagram. According to TMZ.com, she showed up at his house at about 3 a.m., acting belligerent and yelling even after Tyga let her inside. She claims her injuries were caused by him hitting her.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Actress and mother killed when neighbor accidentally fires gun through wall, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother and actress is dead after a man cleaning his gun accidentally shot through a wall, killing her. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas was in Duluth, where Carlether Foley was killed as she slept last weekend. Police said a 22-year-old neighbor at the MAA McDaniel Farm Apartments accidentally fired through a wall, striking Foley in the head.
WISN

'Senseless': 3 shot dead over parking spot dispute, mom says

MILWAUKEE — A mother says her daughter and two other people were shot dead in a fight over how a car was parked. The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at North 8th and West Cherry streets in Milwaukee. Police said four people suffered gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner...
Black Enterprise

Young Couple Identified Behind ‘Suicide Pact’ Shooting At Florida Gun Range

Police have identified the young man and woman involved in a deadly shooting at a gun range in Daytona Beach, Fl. Ayadilis Chalas, 21, and 23-year-old Alec Matthew Almanzar were identified as the pair behind the “suicide pact” shooting that killed a woman and injured a man on October 7, WESH reports. The couple reportedly lived together in Ormond Beach and visited Hot Shot shooting range to perform the disturbing act.
CBS Chicago

5 Men Indicted With Crimes Including Murder Of Chicago Rapper

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple arrest were made Wednesday for crimes including the murder of a Chicago rapper in broad daylight. Federal prosecutors say that the crimes were done for a reason. The barrage of gunshots caught on video is hard to forget. The shooting, police believe was committed by four people who jumped out of two cars on a busy Gold Coast street; traumatized shoppers and killed Chicago Rapper FBG Duck in August of last year. Now, more than a year later, Chicago Police, the FBI, and federal prosecutors are announcing charges. Five men who they say are all members of the O-Block street...
NBC New York

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Finds Girlfriend and Other Woman Together, Kills Woman in Double Shooting: Police

An off-duty NYPD officer shot her girlfriend and another woman, killing the latter, after she discovered the pair together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m., at a home on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst, according to police. The officer, who has not been identified, was at the home she shared with her 23-year-old girlfriend, when the other two arrived, police said.
CBS Chicago

5 Men Face Multiple Charges Including The Killing Of Chicago Rapper FBG Duck

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men were charged with the killing of a Chicago rapper and racketeering on Wednesday. Chicago residents Charles Liggins, 30; Kenneth Roberson, 28, Tacarlos Offerd 30, Christopher Thomas, 22, and Marcus Smart, 22, were indicted with charges of federal firearm violations and assaults, murder, and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday. The men are members of a South Side gang who used their music and social media to influence violence, including the murder of rapper Carlton Weekly, also known as “FBG Duck,” on Aug. 4, 2020, according to the indictment. Liggins, Offerd, Thomas, and Smart were arrested Wednesday morning. They are scheduled to make their initial court appearances at 2:00 p.m. Roberson is currently in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections. His initial federal court appearance will be scheduled at a later date.
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex’s Girlfriend, Facing Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is facing murder charges after an apparent love triangle turned deadly. Police said 31-year-old Yvonne Wu, a five-year veteran of the force, was lying in wait at her ex-girlfriend’s home in Brooklyn when she shot her ex and the ex’s new lover, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported Thursday. New video shows the chaos triggered when police say a scorned lover snapped. “It was two shots and I have never ever in all the years I’ve lived here in my life seen anything like this,” neighbor Pat Santi said. Cellphone video shows Wu being frisked by fellow police officers...
