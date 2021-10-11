Police arrest 200 impaired drivers during ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
Officers from 102 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police arrested 200 impaired drivers during the Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. Police made 10,370 traffic stops and took 166 drivers into custody for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and 34 for operating under the influence of drugs, according to preliminary reports. The stops also resulted in 370 seat belt citations, 35 child restraint violations for kids 7 and younger, 2,417 speeding citations, 846 other moving violations, 1,122 other non-moving violations, 807 misdemeanor arrests, and 167 felony arrests.www.wnem.com
