That I shall say good night till it be morrow, parting is such sweet sorrow. The truth is, morrow may never come. I was genuinely melancholy after watching TCU lose at home by five points to the Texas Longhorns, and it had nothing to do with the score. Sure, it would have been nice for the 10th consecutive conference meeting between these I-35 rivals to finish with an eighth Frog victory, but three ghastly turnovers ensured it wasn’t the case. The emptiness I’m experiencing should be felt throughout the state as UT and TCU alums bid adieu to what has been a fantastic series between two teams who have genuinely grown to hate one another.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO