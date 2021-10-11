Wolf Administration Announces Free Substance Use Education, Prevention Tool for Commonwealth Workforce

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced 70 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “Today, the commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “Now, 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age.”

