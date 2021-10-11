Wolf Administration Announces Free Substance Use Education, Prevention Tool for Commonwealth Workforce
HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf Administration’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) recently announced the availability of a free online tool for Pennsylvania’s workforce to enhance education and awareness about substance use disorder (SUD). The tool – called Just Five – is a self-paced program that aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and provide education about SUD prevention and treatment.www.mychesco.com
