Dixie Roberts Kreiger, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Whitcomb Towers, where she most recently resided. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:30 A.M. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, with Rev. Bill Bridgman officiating. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 until 11:30 A.M. Saturday prior to the service. Memorial donations in Dixie’s name may be made to Crystal Springs Church of God or Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to sign Dixie’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.