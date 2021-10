CLYDE, Ohio — Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at an apartment complex in Clyde Thursday night. Two parties shot at each other earlier this evening inside the Laurel Terrace apartment complex, according to Clyde Police Chief Monti Campbell. Some of the individuals involved were shot at while trying to leave the scene in an SUV. The SUV then crashed near the apartment complex.

CLYDE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO