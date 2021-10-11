CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’: Brian Cox says character was almost killed off in season one

By Beth Webb
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession star Brian Cox has revealed that his character Logan Roy was intended to be killed off in the show’s first season. The actor was discussing the upcoming third season of the show, which comes to the UK on 18th October. “Originally, I was supposed to die at the end...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

