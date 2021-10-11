CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Long Island Eatery Is Destination Spot For Wide Variety Of Homemade Breakfast, Lunch Dishes

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzpyQ_0cNovJRU00

A well-known Long Island farm and bakery has become a destination for many thanks to its homemade pies and breakfast and lunch dishes.

Kerber's Farm is located at 309 West Pulaski Road in Huntington.

The farm was founded in 1941 and restored and reopened in 2013 by the current owner, Nick Voulgaris III, according to the business' website.

Some baked goods offered by the eatery include apple cider donuts, brownies, cookies and salted caramel blondies.

Guests can also choose from a variety of pies, including S'mores, cherry crumb, apple crumb and "Kerberry crumb," which is made with strawberry, raspberry and blueberry.

In addition to its baked goods, the farm also offers a selection of organic fruits and vegetables, according to the owner.

Online reviewers have also praised the bakery's sandwiches, which include a selection of egg sandwiches and paninis.

"The sandwiches we had were delicious as were the pies," John C., of North Babylon, wrote in a Yelp review. "Our daughter so enjoyed seeing the animals. It was a great time in every respect. You can't go wrong with good food, service or atmosphere & this place has all of them. It might be a little bit out of the way, but it's well worth your time."

Learn more about the menu on the Kerber's Farm website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
dailyvoice.com

Popular Area Restaurant Closes After More Than Three Decades In Business

A popular, family-run restaurant in the Hudson Valley has closed its doors after decades in business. The Postage Inn, located at 838 NY-32 in the Ulster County hamlet of Tillson, officially, closed on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The owners shared in a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 4, that after nearly...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Farm#Good Food#Food Drink#Kerber S Farm
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Daily Voice

Long Island Eatery Draws High Marks For Pizza, Pasta

If you're looking for good old fashion Italian food with some new twists and updates, then a favorite spot on Long Island is a place to try.Opened in 1992, Suffolk County staple Caffe Amici in Selden is known for its homemade pasta nights, as well as for its traditional dishes, yummy pizzas, and sp…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
communityvoiceks.com

Local Black- Owned Burger Spot Thrives in the Community

Sports Burger, located on the east side of Hillside between Douglas and 1st Street may be one of the best-kept secrets in Wichita. Or it may not be a secret at all, judging by the long line of cars you’ll find waiting for the popular lunch spots at 11 a.m. opening.
WICHITA, KS
Only In Ohio

Crispie Creme Donuts In Ohio Has Been Serving Mouthwatering Donuts And Coffee Since 1929

You may have noticed that we tend to write about donuts a lot. That’s because Ohio has so many incredible donut shops, bakeries, and cafes to visit, all of which have absolutely perfected the art of donut-making. For a case in point, look no further than Crispie Creme Donuts in Chillicothe. In business since 1929, this local establishment has been crafting delicious donut after delicious donut for nearly 100 years. If it’s a classic donut and coffee combo you’re after, you can’t go wrong with this beloved establishment.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Miami New Times

Joe's Stone Crab Opens for the Season

On Friday, October 15, Joe's Stone Crab opens for its 108th season around the Sun. The Miami Beach restaurant, which has been around longer than the city in which it resides, opens for dinner at 5 p.m. sharp, with the bar opening at 4 p.m. for people who want to get a leg up on securing a table (and a drink while they wait).
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Only In Florida

Enjoy A Massive Seafood Boil In A Bag When You Dine At Mr. & Mrs. Crab In Florida

If you’re a fan of eating seafood out of a giant bag, then this restaurant is for you. Wait, that may have come out wrong. Let’s try again…Crab boils are often cooked in what’s called a seafood boiling bag, making it easier to season and cook everything together in one shot, from the potatoes to […] The post Enjoy A Massive Seafood Boil In A Bag When You Dine At Mr. & Mrs. Crab In Florida appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

New Restaurant Opens On Long Island

A new restaurant that offers artisanal beer and a rotating seasonal menu has opened on Long Island.The Rabbit’s Foot Bar & Grill hosted its grand opening in Nassau County on Saturday, Sept. 25. JOIN US TODAY AT 4PM 🎉 We're so excited for our Grand Opening! You better be stopping by for some fo…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
mostmetro.com

Hole N One Donuts Opens Friday

Formerly the manager of The Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro, 19 year old Luke Lawrence is now opening his own shop in Moraine. With the blessing of Donut Haus owner Ryan Trip, who has mentored Luke, while he worked there, he has earned the right to all of the Recipes of the Donut Haus and Bear Creek Donuts. When it came to naming the business, he says his dad helped him come up with the name, Hole N One, which plays off life long love of golf. You’ll notice decor elements paying homage to golf in the builing. While he says he never really expected to open his own business, it just kind of feel into place, with Ryan helping him through some of the steps needed to open the bakery.
Parade

Happy National Pizza Month! Celebrity Chefs Share 5 Delicious Recipes You'll Want to Make Stat

It’s National Pizza Month! To celebrate, we have five easy recipes for updated classics and combos. The pies are from well-known cookbook authors such as Ree Drummond and Tia Mowry and inspired by some of our favorite restaurants, including Rochester, New York’s Rhino’s Pizzeria and Venice Beach, California’s Gjelina. Plus, we share a pizza dough recipe you can make from scratch yourself, fun facts about how we like our slices (including what we consider the premiere pizza town) and ways to make them plant-based.
RECIPES
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy