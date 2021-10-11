Long Island Eatery Is Destination Spot For Wide Variety Of Homemade Breakfast, Lunch Dishes

A well-known Long Island farm and bakery has become a destination for many thanks to its homemade pies and breakfast and lunch dishes.

Kerber's Farm is located at 309 West Pulaski Road in Huntington.

The farm was founded in 1941 and restored and reopened in 2013 by the current owner, Nick Voulgaris III, according to the business' website.

Some baked goods offered by the eatery include apple cider donuts, brownies, cookies and salted caramel blondies.

Guests can also choose from a variety of pies, including S'mores, cherry crumb, apple crumb and "Kerberry crumb," which is made with strawberry, raspberry and blueberry.

In addition to its baked goods, the farm also offers a selection of organic fruits and vegetables, according to the owner.

Online reviewers have also praised the bakery's sandwiches, which include a selection of egg sandwiches and paninis.

"The sandwiches we had were delicious as were the pies," John C., of North Babylon, wrote in a Yelp review. "Our daughter so enjoyed seeing the animals. It was a great time in every respect. You can't go wrong with good food, service or atmosphere & this place has all of them. It might be a little bit out of the way, but it's well worth your time."

Learn more about the menu on the Kerber's Farm website.

