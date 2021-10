Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are two of the most popular Superstars in the world of professional wrestling today. They’ve worked really hard, put in enough blood and sweat to reach where they are today. Their journeys to becoming global Superstars is certainly inspirational, hence, the Superstars took out time to celebrate the girls they were and the women they are, on the eve of International Day of the Girl.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO