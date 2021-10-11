CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'F--k ACL': Phoebe Bridgers blasts ACL Fest after set cut short during headlining performance

By Camille Sauers
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers has a bone to pick with the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The popular singer-songwriter, often seen wearing a skeleton jumpsuit, tweeted her displeasure at the fest after her performance was reportedly cut short on Saturday for running slightly overtime. Austin audience members detailed an incident where the...

www.lmtonline.com

