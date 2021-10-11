CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Won't return Monday

 4 days ago

Bateman (groin) won't play in Monday's game against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. The Ravens were hopeful that Bateman would be able to make his NFL debut Week 5. The team discussed putting the first-round pick on a pitch count Monday, but he'll instead be held out to give his groin additional time to fully heal. However, the 21-year-old is hopeful that he'll be on the field for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Chargers.

The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Lamar Jackson Expressed Displeasure About Ravens’ Hard-Earner Victory

Lamar Jackson was seen content with the victory that the Baltimore Ravens secured over the Colts but it was supposed to be a cakewalk and not some dragged crawl down the by-lanes of hell. The Ravens QB expressed his unhappiness about the way the victory arrived, making it clear that they should be eyeing to play better in the next game.
NFL
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
FanSided

3 Colts most responsible for fourth-quarter choke vs Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts are now 1-4 after a disastrous fourth-quarter flop on Monday night. After gaining a 22-3 lead over the Ravens late in the third quarter, the Colts packed up all of their talent and effort and proceeded to get pummeled by Lamar Jackson and their own offensive inabilities to end up falling 31-25 in overtime.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: As long as Ravens have QB Lamar Jackson, they’ll always have a chance to win | COMMENTARY

After five games, it’s hard to tell how good the Ravens might be. Their defense is a mess largely because of poor tackling. It’s hit or miss with the offense, especially up front, because they have struggled in both pass protection and run blocking. But here is the one constant about the 2021 Ravens: As long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the field, they have a chance to win. Regardless of ...
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
CBS Sports

Ravens' Alejandro Villanueva: Questionable Monday

Villanueva (knee) was a limited participant this week in practice and is considered questionable for Monday night versus the Colts. The 33-year-old suffered a knee injury in the Ravens' Week 4 matchup against the Broncos. He was able to participate in some capacity in this week's practices but will nonetheless carry a questionable tag into the contest. Patrick Mekari will be in line for a start if Villanueva can't play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Ronnie Stanley: Won't play Sunday

Stanley (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Stanley continues to recover from a setback with the ankle he fractured and dislocated nearly a year ago. While the veteran left tackle is sidelined, Alejandro Villanueva will operate as his replacement. Stanley's timetable for a return to the field remains unclear.
NFL
FOX Sports

After 3-1 start, Ravens won't be on the road for a while

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens still look like contenders after four weeks — no small feat considering all of their injuries and the fact that three of their first four games were on the road. Now the schedule shifts in a pretty dramatic way. The Ravens won...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens-Colts Pregame Notes: Bateman Not Quite Ready, Bell Sits

BALTIMORE — Rashod Bateman will have to wait at least another week before his Ravens debut. There was hope that the rookie wide receiver would play Monday night against the Colts, but the team decided to give him some extra rest. He did participate in pregame warmups. Bateman could make play his first game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell: Won't join Ravens on Monday night

The Ravens won't elevate Bell from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Colts, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Bell was summoned from the practice squad for his Ravens debut in the Week 4 win over Denver, playing 27 percent of the offensive snaps in the victory while carrying four times for 11 yards and drawing an incomplete target. The veteran apparently didn't make enough of an impression to get another call-up for Week 5, as the Ravens will instead have Ty'Son Williams -- who was inactive Week 4 -- serve as the third option out of the backfield behind Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a short week before a big game vs. Chargers. That might not be a bad thing.

The Ravens have lost just once on a short week since 2016. That can have its downsides, coach John Harbaugh joked Wednesday. “You know what the guys will say,” he said. “‘You should always have a short week. Why are we spending so much time at this stuff?’” Whatever their process is, it’s worked for their star quarterback time and again. Faced with a condensed work week — as the Ravens (4-1) ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Nick Boyle: Getting close to returning

Boyle (knee) is "getting close" and the team is looking forward to getting the tight end back, per coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh didn't disclose a specific target date for the reserve tight end's return, but it sounds like Boyle will be back in action in the near future. He's unlikely to dress in Week 6 against the Chargers since he'll still need to be taken off IR first, but a Week 7 return against Cincinnati could be in the cards for Boyle, especially if he's able to resume practicing earlier in the week.
NFL
NBC Sports

Calais Campbell: A lot of people are eating their words about Lamar Jackson

The Ravens were down 25-9 with 12 minutes to play on Monday night, which meant they’d need a remarkable performance in order to pull out a win over the Colts. They got one from quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson went 18-of-20 for 192 yards, three touchdowns, and two-point conversions as the Ravens came back for a 31-25 overtime win. Jackson finished the game 37-of-43 for 442 yards to become the first quarterback with more than 400 yards and a completion percentage above 85 percent in the same game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rashod Bateman has a “chance” to make NFL debut Sunday

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman has a “chance” to make his NFL debut Sunday, but it likely comes in a limited role if it happens. “He obviously hadn’t played football for a while,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “Got the procedure done, and he’s looking good. He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude, everything’s been A-plus. I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play. I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis.”
NFL

