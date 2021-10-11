Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Won't return Monday

The Ravens won't elevate Bell from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Colts, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Bell was summoned from the practice squad for his Ravens debut in the Week 4 win over Denver, playing 27 percent of the offensive snaps in the victory while carrying four times for 11 yards and drawing an incomplete target. The veteran apparently didn't make enough of an impression to get another call-up for Week 5, as the Ravens will instead have Ty'Son Williams -- who was inactive Week 4 -- serve as the third option out of the backfield behind Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO