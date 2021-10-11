Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Won't return Monday
Bateman (groin) won't play in Monday's game against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. The Ravens were hopeful that Bateman would be able to make his NFL debut Week 5. The team discussed putting the first-round pick on a pitch count Monday, but he'll instead be held out to give his groin additional time to fully heal. However, the 21-year-old is hopeful that he'll be on the field for Sunday's Week 6 contest against the Chargers.www.cbssports.com
