MLB

Epic win extends the Chicago White Sox season

South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox fans filed into the ballpark early on a warm fall Sunday night, some heading to the sports bars to watch the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears win over the Las Vegas Raiders and others just to soak in the atmosphere. Playoff baseball had returned to the...

CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi Didn’t Mince Words About His Feelings Toward Astros

There’s plenty of history — both on-field and off — between the Red Sox and the Houston Astros, and it’s all about to come to a head as the teams face off in the American League Championship Series. Naturally, Nathan Eovaldi has strong feelings toward his upcoming opponent. “I don’t...
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Who will win the best-of-5 AL Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros? Our matchups and predictions.

The Chicago White Sox — who made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history — will open the playoffs against the Houston Astros. So who has the edge in the best-of-five American League Division Series that starts Thursday? White Sox vs. Astros: ALDS schedule with times and TV 10 defining moments for the White Sox, from Eloy Jiménez’s spring training injury to ...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Michael Kopech was a big boost in 2021

The Chicago White Sox had a lot of great pitching in 2021. They were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and the arms had a lot to do with it. Between the starters and the bullpen, they have everything they need to make a deep playoff run. One key to the pitching staff in 2021 has been Michael Kopech who is back and better than ever.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Aaron Bummer is key for the bullpen

As we get closer to the regular season-ending and playoffs starting in a few days, the bullpen will be a vital part in determining how far this Chicago White Sox team can possibly go with the likes of Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet, Craig Kimbrel, and Liam Hendricks holding it down.
MLB
fox32chicago.com

Chicago White Sox mascot Southpaw nominated for Hall of Fame

CHICAGO - The Mascot Hall of Fame may be adding the Chicago White Sox mascot to its ranks. Southpaw has been nominated for the Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls and Tommy Hawk of the Chicago Blackhawks are already Hall of Famers. Clark...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago White Sox lost 5 of 7 to the Houston Astros in the regular season. What can they learn from those games before the ALDS begins?

The Chicago White Sox played four games to forget when they traveled to Minute Maid Park in June to play the Houston Astros. One month later, the Sox made a statement when the Astros visited Guaranteed Rate Field. The teams begin a best-of-five American League Division Series on Thursday in Houston. “Obviously the ones down there didn’t go well for us,” Sox general manager Rick Hahn said ...
MLB

