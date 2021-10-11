WATCH LIVE: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni To Speak With Media

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media on Monday. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to speak with media. When: Monday, Oct. 11. Time: 1 p.m.

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

phillysportsnetwork.com

Fletcher Cox reveals what Nick Sirianni told the Eagles after week 2 loss

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a disappointing loss in week 2, falling to the San Francisco 49ers despite plenty of chances to turn things around and secure the win. This leaves the team with a 1-1 record heading into their first prime time game of the season and it just so happens to be against their fiercest rival – the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

In the second half of last night’s contest between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, Eagles running back Miles Sanders converted on a third-and-medium with a handoff up the middle. After he did so, a chorus of sarcastic cheers rained down from the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field. It was the latest moment in what has been a curious trend in Nick Sirianni’s first year as head coach.
NFL
inquirer.com

Former Eagles GM Joe Banner: Nick Sirianni’s scheme more ‘worrisome’ than run aversion vs. Cowboys

Former Eagles president Joe Banner is doing a weekly Q&A with Inquirer Eagles reporter EJ Smith. This week, they discuss the Eagles’ 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Nick Sirianni’s play-calling and offensive scheme, the influence Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman have on coaching decisions, and Andy Reid’s return to the Linc.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni under fire for poor game management

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Game management continues to be an issue. Sirianni wanted to go for it on the opening drive, but was slow to get the play in. There was confusion between Hurts and him and someone burned a timeout. The Eagles kicked the FG. Ugh. They were in easy FG range so there was no reason to take the timeout. If you take it, you ought to go for it on fourth down. Beyond all of that, Sirianni should have had a play ready faster. The Eagles completed a short pass on the final drive of the half. They rushed to the line to get a play off. KC hit Hurts and the ball went flying out. The Eagles recovered, but lost a bunch of yards on the play. I thought Sirianni should have called a timeout after the completion. He said after the game that he’s studied this situation and thinks he made the right decision. The Eagles seemed rushed and a blitzer came free. Maybe that would have happened even after a timeout, but the OL would have had a better chance to read the defense if they weren’t in a hurry to get the snap off.
NFL
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Nick Sirianni compares DeVonta Smith to Sixers’ Allen Iverson

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni sat down and searched for a documentary about Hall of Fame Sixers guard Allen Iverson. A self-described “basketball nerd,” Sirianni was always interested in the way that Iverson played, watching how the 6-foot guard from Georgetown was able to shake off defenders, using his lethal crossover in the process to get to the basket.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Bigger concern for Eagles: Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the Eagles' latest loss, a 28-22 defeat on Thursday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a loss where once again the offense struggled, which raises the question -- six games into the season, who is a bigger concern, Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts?
NFL
ESPN

Connecting dots between the Chiefs' Andy Reid and Eagles' Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA -- Andy Reid wouldn't say whether he is a better coach now with the Kansas City Chiefs than he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the signs of added wisdom are apparent. "That’s hard to tell when you’re walking in your own shoes. I’m older. I have less hair...
NFL
crossingbroad.com

Nick Sirianni Explains Why the Run Defense Stinks

Did you watch the Nick Sirianni press conference on Monday afternoon? Poor guy looks like he’s aged five years already since taking the job. He looks like second term Obama with the gray hair. Eagles scribes hit the important topics in the day-after press conference, and Sirianni said this when...
NFL
WTOP

Eagles enduring plenty of growing pains under Nick Sirianni

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are enduring plenty of growing pains under first-year coach Nick Sirianni and a young coaching staff. It’s uncertain when the lessons they’re learning will translate into wins. After an impressive debut at Atlanta in Week 1, it’s been downhill for Sirianni and his rebuilding...
NFL
Reporter

McCaffery: Nick Sirianni’s soft defense isn’t winning over Eagles fans

He has worn half a Phillies uniform, paid wardrobe tribute to the 76ers and made himself look silly with a Beat Dallas T-shirt. He ran the “Philly Special” in his first home game and just spent a week praising Andy Reid. He has appreciated the Chuck Bednarik photo in his...
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni continues to ask too much of QB Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA -- The loudest cheer by Philadelphia Eagles fans during Thursday night's 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was chock full of sarcasm. Coach Nick Sirianni had once again been neglecting to get the ball to his running backs, so when Miles Sanders got an opportunity on third-and-3 late in the third quarter and shook free for a 5-yard gain, the Lincoln Financial Field crowd showed their frustration and relief with a standing ovation.
NFL
chatsports.com

Nick Sirianni explains play-calling decisions vs. Chiefs, discusses Eagles’ penalties

The Eagles fell to 1-3 on Sunday afternoon and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters following the loss to the Chiefs and answered questions about some of his play calling decisions, explained his thoughts on some of the penalties, and called Jalen Hurts’ performance one of the best he’s seen. Sirianni also talked about his feelings on the loss and his messaging to the team.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni still has confidence in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon | Takeaways

Wearing a black Flyers cap, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media Monday, a day after the team lost at home to the Kansas City Chiefs 42- 30. Sirianni and the rest of the coaching staff are trying to find ways to correct their mistakes, primarily stopping penalties and improving the run defense, two things that have contributed to the current three-game losing streak.
NFL

