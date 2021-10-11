CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso Is Coming Back for Season 3. Will It Be Its Last?

By Justin Kirkland
Esquire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy is the head that wears the optimistic visor. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso exploded onto the scene in 2020, offering a much-needed dose of good attitude to the dreary TV landscape, but the lingering question was, could they recreate that magic in Season Two? The answer was largely yes, but that's no big surprise to the powers that be at Apple TV+. The streamer secured a third season of the series well before the second season aired.

TV Fanatic

Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 Review: Midnight Train to Royston

Did the ending make you want to swear like Roy Kent?. That's the thing about tragedy. You know it's coming, and it still hurts like hell when it happens. Before discussing Nate's betrayal, let's take stock of the bigger picture. Unlike Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 10, which made some storytelling choices stronger in hindsight, earlier decisions weaken Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11.
Popculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Nate Makes Costly Decision in Episode 11

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 11 spoilers ahead.] The second season of Ted Lasso is winding down, and Nate (Nick Mohammed) is fed up. At the end of the penultimate episode of the Apple TV+ series, Nate tells Trent Crimm (James Lance) of The Independent that Ted (Jason Sudeikis) suffered a panic attack during a previous FA Cup Match. Ted finds out when Trent messages him that the article about his panic attack is going to run in the newspaper, and he told him that Nate was his source. Trent asked Ted if he had anything to say about the story, and Ted replied "no comment."
knpr

'Ted Lasso' recap, Season 2, Episode 11: My therapist, she wrote me a letter

Ted gets bad news, then more bad news, then the hardest news of all. Keeley and Roy are out of sync, and Sam gets an intriguing offer that Rebecca wants him to refuse. Sam is killing it on the pitch for Richmond, and he's now so hot of a property that he's attracted the attention of a Ghanaian billionaire named Edwin Akufo, played by Sam Richardson (very, very different here from how you might remember him from, say, Veep, although he's a versatile guy). In fact, Sam has helped get Richmond to a point where, if they win their final game of the season, they'll be promoted back to the Premier League. He's still a little blue because he and Rebecca are, you might say, on a break.
The Wolfpack and the Ted Lasso Way

Jim Valvano once said there are three things we should do every day — laugh, think and be moved to tears. If you’re one of the millions of people who have tuned into the now seven-time Emmy Award-winning show Ted Lasso, chances are you’ve done all three of these things in the course of any given episode.
Inverse

Ted Lasso's focus on therapy is its greatest gift

In the first episode of Ted Lasso Season 2, the relentlessly cheerful protagonist tells a reporter (Trent Crimm, The Independent), “There are two buttons I never like to push: panic and snooze.”. Over the next 10 episodes, it becomes clear that panic is something Lasso has been trying to keep...
thefocus.news

Did Banksy make a surprise cameo in Ted Lasso season 2?

Did we just see Bristolian street artist Banksy in the latest episode of Ted Lasso? Well Edwin Akufo sure thinks we did. We take a look at the fan reaction to this surprise ‘cameo’. Ted Lasso season 2 drops on Apple TV. Ted Lasso became the sleeper hit of the...
thecinemaholic.com

Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

Episode 11 sets things up perfectly for the upcoming ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 finale by ending on multiple cliffhangers. Roy and Keeley face an uncomfortable moment on camera, and Sam is given a difficult choice that might take him away from AFC Richmond. Ted also gets some disturbing news about one of the team’s other coaches, and things don’t seem all too sunny in the optimistic coach’s world. How will it all turn out? If you can’t wait for the season closer, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ted Lasso’ season 2 episode 12.
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11: What was in Sharon’s letter to Ted?

We anticipated that Ted Lasso season 2 episode 11 would be a perfect combination of wonderful and heart-wrenching. Nothing else makes sense with it being the penultimate story of the season. In the end, all of this proved to be true for so many reasons, whether it be Nate betraying...
WBAL Radio

'Ted Lasso''s surprising season two finale drops today

The season two finale of Ted Lasso drops today on Apple TV+, coming not long after the show's first season dominated the Emmys a few weeks ago. Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for playing the team's gruff but lovable team captain, Roy Kent. He’s also a writer on the show, and he tells ABC Audio that if season two felt a little different, or there were some surprising choices, that was all part of the plan.
idownloadblog.com

Ted Lasso signs deal with English Premier League ahead of season 2 finale

Ted Lasso is kind of a success story for Apple TV+, with a fledgling video streaming service hosting a legitimate hit. The first season was a resounding winner for Apple, and everyone involved with the creation of the show. And with the second season just about to wrap up (with a lot more people offering up “negative opinions” about the show), it looks like the show has just secured a pretty big deal for one of the world’s largest sporting bodies.
Harvard Crimson

‘Ted Lasso’ and the Kindness Revolution

“Ted Lasso,” which premiered in Aug. 2020, garnered 20 Emmy nominations after its first season on Apple TV+ and won seven, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The innocent, charismatic American soccer coach played by Jason Sudeikis won the hearts of millions of viewers as he stumbled through England and coached a team in the English Premier League, AFC Richmond, armed with only his whistle and his motto: “Believe.” Featuring loveable characters such as bad boy football star Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), internet influencer Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), and kit-man Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the show had all the keys to a fun situational comedy, with strong recurring jokes and opportunities to laugh at good-old Ted Lasso and his antics.
Streaming Now: "Ted Lasso"

Streaming Now: “Ted Lasso”

Tune in every week for a new review for what is trending on your services. "Ted Lasso" follows the forever optimistic Division 2 football coach learning to adjust to London living as the head manager of AFC Richmond, a Premier League soccer team in England. Hilarity ensues as the viewer...
Popculture

'Ted Lasso': Higgins Shows off His 'Cool Nod' in Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek

The Season 2 finale of Ted Lasso premieres on Friday, and fans are wondering what will happen to Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh)? In a sneak peek of the season finale, Higgins (Jeremy Swift) Keely (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) are talking about Sam's decision to stay with AFC Richmond or play for a team in Africa. Higgins said whenever he sees Sam at the facility he gives him a "cool nod" to get an update on his status. Keeley and Rebecca like Higgins' move, which he got from a Denzel Washington movie.
Primetimer

Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence Is Atop the TV Mountain at Last

The second season of Ted Lasso has been a real ride, and not just for what's been happening out on the pitch for AFC Richmond. After unexpectedly becoming the feel-good comedy hit of the pandemic with its first season — giving Apple TV+ one of its first real victories — Ted returned for its second season in July, just ten days after it earned a whopping 20 Primetime Emmy nominations to lead all comedy series.
tvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’: 6 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 3

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2.]. Ted Lasso‘s second season has wrapped and there are a few lingering questions yet to be answered following the final moments. From severed ties to rocky relationships, there’s plenty to think about in the lead-up to Season 3. Below,...
cartermatt.com

Ted Lasso season 3 spoilers: Will Trent Crimm return?

This week’s Ted Lasso season 2 finale was fantastic — and who knew one of the best moments would come from Trent Crimm? The journalist was fired from his job at the Independent after revealing to Ted that his source for the article was Nate. It’s an understandable move for the publication to make, all things considered, but it’s still a bummer to think of this show without Ted. After all, he’s been one of the better recurring characters and a fascinating foil for Ted. He had zero interest in showing him respect at the start of the series and yet, he cared enough about him to risk his whole career in the end.
TVLine

The Morning Show, Big Sky, Ghosts, What If...?

How can you tell the fall TV season is in full swing? Look no further than our latest Quotes of the Week compilation, which features a full 30 (!) sound bites from the past seven days of television. In the list below, we’re looking back on the week’s most memorable...
