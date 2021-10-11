Panthers' Mason Marchment: Could play Thursday
Marchment (undisclosed) hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's season-opener against the Penguins, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Marchment played in 33 games for the Panthers last season, racking up two goals, eight assists and 50 shots while averaging 14:08 of ice time. The 26-year-old winger should be a mainstay in Florida's lineup this year once cleared to play but figures to offer low-end fantasy value as a bottom-six player.www.cbssports.com
