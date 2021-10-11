Panthers' Mason Marchment: Could play Thursday

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler touted the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs as potential trade partners before the 2021 deadline. The Carolina Panthers are clearly willing to do whatever it takes from a personnel standpoint in pursuit of putting together a competitive roster. General manager Scott Fitterer‘s aggressiveness in the trade market has been notable since his arrival from the Seattle Seahawks, with the likes of cornerback duo C.J. Henderson and All-Pro Stephon Gilmore joining the organization over the last month.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO