NFL

Packers' Adrian Amos: First interception this season

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Amos had eight tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's 25-22 victory over the Bengals. Amos did not make a mark outside the tackle columns through the Packers' first nine halves of the campaign, but he registered his first 2021 pick on Cincinnati's first drive of the second half. Amos is now up to 37 tackles (30 solo) on the season, which puts him on pace to break the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career.

NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL
NFL

