Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Varied usage Sunday
Wilson caught his only target for 35 yards, gained four yards on his only carry and completed his only pass attempt for 22 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants. The Dallas depth receiver was offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's Swiss army knife Week 5, but Wilson overall didn't see much of the ball and had his two-game TD streak snapped. It's not yet clear when Michael Gallup (calf) will return to action, but even when he does, Wilson's versatility likely will keep him involved in the offense.www.cbssports.com
