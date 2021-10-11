Cowboys' Cedrick Wilson: Varied usage Sunday

Zuerlein connected on his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He calmly drilled a 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the Cowboys' final points of the afternoon, but Zuerlein wasn't asked to do too much before that. Despite the fact Dallas is averaging 31.5 points a game, fourth in the league, most of that production has come in the end zone -- Zuerlein has only six FGs (on eight attempts) through four weeks compared to a 12-for-14 showing on PATs. Those with fantasy shares in the kicker will hope for just a little less efficiency from Dak Prescott and company in Week 5 against the Giants.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO