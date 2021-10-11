Who is “The Guy” for the Raptors?
Let me preface this by saying that the concept of having multiple players who are capable of carrying the Toronto Raptors offense is unlike any situation the team has found itself in before. It’s actually a great problem to have. The downside to that is the reality that Toronto finds themselves in now. OG Anunoby has steadily improved every year and looks to be ready for another massive increase in all-around productivity. Pascal Siakam, who is often thought of as the Raptors number one option, was hesitant to assert himself in that position during the franchises media day. Fred VanVleet, the heir apparent to Kyle Lowry, will have as many opportunities to score the bucket as the two previously mentioned names. There’s a fourth option in all of this and it might come to bite Toronto if they can secure a playoff spot. Is this a team that will execute offense by committee?www.raptorsrepublic.com
