Who is “The Guy” for the Raptors?

By Manny Rao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me preface this by saying that the concept of having multiple players who are capable of carrying the Toronto Raptors offense is unlike any situation the team has found itself in before. It’s actually a great problem to have. The downside to that is the reality that Toronto finds themselves in now. OG Anunoby has steadily improved every year and looks to be ready for another massive increase in all-around productivity. Pascal Siakam, who is often thought of as the Raptors number one option, was hesitant to assert himself in that position during the franchises media day. Fred VanVleet, the heir apparent to Kyle Lowry, will have as many opportunities to score the bucket as the two previously mentioned names. There’s a fourth option in all of this and it might come to bite Toronto if they can secure a playoff spot. Is this a team that will execute offense by committee?

Raptors show off numerous identities in loss to Celtics

It felt like the Raptors gave their fans a novel of what’s to come in a very entertaining preseason loss. Brutal first chapter here by Toronto, displaying a anemic 0-8 shooting start and 25 percent overall in the opening quarter. The Raps allowed six open threes from Boston, some off miscommunication on switches and others wide open in the corner, something we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing from past seasons. Overall, T.O found themselves down 31-16 after one and plenty of fans started considering slashing the Raps win total prediction this season by oh I don’t know, 10?
Predicting the Raptors’ lineups this year

The following is a guest post by Jai Guruprasad. Media day and the ensuing days of coverage this week from the Toronto Raptors’ training camp has been the most refreshing Raptors content in a long time. It’s great to hear from the players, what it means for some of them to be back in Toronto, and what it means for some of them to be in Toronto for the first time. Lots of words have been thrown around in interviews. Length, versatility, defense, just to name a few. In the end, these words will be converted into lineups. With their turn to true positionless basketball and the loss of icon and floor general Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse will have to become even more creative than he already has shown he can be when it comes to putting out five man units on the floor. So what will the Raptors’ rotation look like?
Raptors: 3 players who must step up without Chris Boucher

Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors started the preseason off on the right foot, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers in their return to Canada by way of a ferocious defense and transition-heavy offensive attack. They won this game without the services of Chris Boucher, a concept they need to get very familiar with.
Raptors Reach 100% Fully Vaccinated

The Toronto Raptors have officially hit 100% vaccinated. Prior to training camp, the team had been one second dose shy of reaching the 100% mark, but that missing second dose has now been administered, the team said Wednesday. The Raptors are now one of a handful of teams along with...
Morning Coffee – Mon, Oct 11

100 Families. 100 Meals. 100 Happy Thanksgivings. Congrats, Coach on your 1st annual Nick Nurse Thanksgiving event 🦃 #NickNurseFoundation pic.twitter.com/LMO5nOSFXH. Svi Mykhailiuk: It’s tough to know what to make of the Raptors’ wing/forward rotation, since three players — Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher and Yuta Watanabe — have not been available. Those guys will obviously figure into the Raptors’ regular rotation, to varying degrees, when they are healthy.
Gameday: Raptors @ 76ers, October 7

First rule of Preseason is don’t talk about the Preseason. Cause you overhype the good and underplay the bad. You’re supposed to observe these games stoically; a fan respecting abstinence. But fuck that. WHAT A GAME, AM I RIGHT?. Sure, sure, there were some concerning moments: Andre Drummond makin’ like...
How to watch Wizards vs. Raptors

The Wizards are looking for their first win of the preseason against the Raptors on Tuesday night. It was a frustrating Saturday night at home against the New York Knicks in their last game, particularly on the defensive end where the new-look Washington swingmen allowed 24 makes from beyond the arc. That would have set a regular season franchise record for the Knicks if it was played during the regular season.
Raptors training camp battle: Who will crack the roster this year?

Every coach wants a competitive training camp. Complacency can invite poor habits early in a season, and there’s no better way to combat that than battles for touches, roles and jobs up and down the roster. If things aren’t “fluid” – a popular word in just about every Toronto Raptors camp the last few years – then guys aren’t being pushed enough.
The Raptors’ team-building vision clarifies in win over the Rockets

Late in the third quarter that felt like the fourth quarter of Toronto’s somehow frantic-yet-sleepy 107-92 win over the Houston Rockets, Ish Wainright poked the ball away from a nameless Rocket. It was a theme of the night, that the Raptors forced an endless train of turnovers from the Rockets, their length stymieing every dribble, every pass, everything the Rockets tried to do. But after Wainright stole the ball, he pushed ahead in transition on his own before throwing the ball do a defended Justin Champagnie. Oops.
Quick Reaction: Raptors 111, Celtics 113

P. Achiuwa29 MIN, 13 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 5-12 FG, 0-4 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Better energy and intensity from Precious. He may be one of the best “bigs” in the league with the ball going from baseline to baseline. There were times he did too much, but he’s a new man in Toronto and now is the time to test his limits.
Wizards vs. Raptors GameThread

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington, or listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.
Toronto Raptors Finish Preseason With Some Third String Thrill

Making it in the NBA sometimes just comes down to the opportunity (un)seized. Take Sam Dekker’s evening in Washington, for example. Before tonight, he’d played a grand total of five minutes of the Toronto Raptor’s preseason. The former Houston Rocket, who’d been flamethrowing overseas for the last several years, had been invited to the Toronto Raptors training camp to take (and score) two measly shots in two games.
