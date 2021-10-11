Who is “The Guy” for the Raptors?

The following is a guest post by Jai Guruprasad. Media day and the ensuing days of coverage this week from the Toronto Raptors’ training camp has been the most refreshing Raptors content in a long time. It’s great to hear from the players, what it means for some of them to be back in Toronto, and what it means for some of them to be in Toronto for the first time. Lots of words have been thrown around in interviews. Length, versatility, defense, just to name a few. In the end, these words will be converted into lineups. With their turn to true positionless basketball and the loss of icon and floor general Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse will have to become even more creative than he already has shown he can be when it comes to putting out five man units on the floor. So what will the Raptors’ rotation look like?

