NBA

Russell Westbrook Isn’t the Least Bit Concerned With Preseason Turnover Woes: ‘I Could Turn that B**** Over 15 Times, Ain’t Nobody Going to Do Nothing About It’

By Martin Fenn
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russell Westbrook hasn’t exactly dazzled in his first couple preseason showings with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s shot poorly from the field and has looked careless with the ball. Turnovers have always been a drawback to Westbrook’s rapid style, but LA needs him to be a more efficient playmaker alongside...

Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
FanSided

3 Lakers who won’t be on the roster by season’s end

With NBA training camp around the corner, here are 3 Los Angeles Lakers who won’t be on the roster by the end of the season. Even though NBA training camp doesn’t start until Sept. 28, speculative roster cuts are already in the mix, with many in NBA world discussing who will be playing wearing the purple and gold come October.
NBA
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Expresses Sharp Disapproval Over LeBron James’ Reluctant Vaccination Admission

Stephen A. Smith this week went on something of a tear against LeBron James, sharing his frustration that the NBA superstar took so long to admit he had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Los Angeles Laker told reporters on Tuesday, the team’s media day, that he made the decision to get the jab after he did his own research. However, James also noted that he did not feel it was his place to tell others what to do concerning the shot. ESPN’s Smith on Wednesday said on First Take that he was disappointed and irritated with the situation. “I don’t think he needs...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Podcast: What to watch for in Lakers preseason opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are mere days from opening their preseason schedule. Repeat that back to yourself. Go ahead, take your time. We’ve just about made it. In a few days, we’ll finally see LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis all on the court in Lakers uniforms. Wild. So,...
NBA
Las Cruces Sun-News

Skip Bayless rips LeBron James' spot on USA TODAY Sports' NBA 75 list

LeBron James checked in at No. 2 on the USA TODAY panel ranking of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. The top spot belonged to Michael Jordan. The full rankings, released this week, caught the eye of someone over at Fox Sports 1. "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe dedicated a full 11-minute segment to the list.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Carmelo Anthony Isn’t Concerned About Role

Carmelo Anthony came off the bench regularly for the Trail Blazers last season and he’s willing to do the same with the Lakers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN writes. Like numerous free agent additions on the roster, Anthony signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Lakers with the aim of finally winning a championship ring.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook is going to be himself, and the Lakers are going to be better for it

Welcome to our Lakers Season Preview Series! For the next several weeks, we’ll be writing columns every weekday, breaking down the biggest questions we have about every player the Lakers added this offseason. Today, we take a look at Russell Westbrook. Russell Westbrook doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone...
NBA
