Boulder King Soopers Supermarket Mass Shooter Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial by Court Evaluators

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
The perpetrator of the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people has been deemed incompetent to stand trial, the Daily Camera reports. Prosecutors asked doctors for a second evaluation of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, which has been granted. After the March 22 attack, Alissa was charged with a flurry of counts, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony possession of a prohibited large-capacity magazine, and crime of violence sentence enhancers. In an evaluation ordered by Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke, doctors found that Alissa’s “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys” led to their conclusion. The Boulder District Attorney’s Office contested the ruling, saying Alissa “indicates an understanding” of the charges.

