Penn field hockey came up just short against the Harvard Crimson by a score of 3-1 on Saturday. The Quakers’ defense came out strong, allowing the Crimson (8-1, 2-0 Ivy) only one errant shot the entire first quarter. After a series of back and forth possessions, the Quakers (3-6, 0-2) were given two strong opportunities to capitalize. In back-to-back penalty corners, team captain Gracyn Banks ripped two separate shots at Crimson goalie Ellie Shahbo, but the Red and Blue came up empty handed.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO