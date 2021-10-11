CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Reliever Ryan Tepera Suggests Astros Are Cheating Again

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

The Chicago White Sox took Game 3 of the ALDS last night, soundly defeating the Houston Astros by the score of 12-6. It was quite a change of pace from the first two games of the series, where the Astros outscored the White Sox by 10 runs over the course of two victories.

Chicago has its back against the wall but the series isn't over yet, which means there is still time for some fireworks. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera obliged last night after his team's victory, telling reporters that the Astros' swings and misses in Chicago looked a bit different than the swings and misses in Houston, suggesting the Astros may be cheating again.

The Astros are very likely not cheating because they'd get caught if they tried that again so soon. And they were one of the best teams in the AL all season long with no accusations getting tossed around. The White Sox went 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position in Games 1 and 2. This wasn't like Houston's peak when they were just hammering opponents with no recourse. Chicago has left a lot of opportunities on the table.

This ought to provide some fire for both sides regardless.

Game 4 of the series has been postponed due to weather and will be played on Tuesday.

The Big Lead

