It appeared as though there was some momentum toward a Jack Eichel trade a week ago, but things have gone quiet once again on one of the biggest stories in the NHL. With the season underway, there is no lack of headlines and narratives to take the attention of hockey fans across the league, but every one of them is still keeping one eye on the Buffalo Sabres and their malcontent star. On Thursday, Emily Kaplan on ESPN’s "The Point" explained the current situation with regard to Eichel:

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO