Beware! According to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, “monster homes” are encroaching Dolores Heights. Hide the kids!. So months ago, Mandelman proposed a solution. The ordinance states that if you want to build a single family home larger than 2,500 square feet — which would appear to be the gateway to monstrosity — you need special permission. Same goes if you want to expand a single unit by more than 2,500 square feet, or if you want to expand a unit by more than half of the original floor area.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO