What a story. NHL journeyman, Brian Boyle scored tonight in the NHL’s Opening Night of the 2021-22 season as a newly signed member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Boyle recently signed a PTO with the Penguins after not playing the entire 2020-21 season. At 36 years of age, it appeared as though his days of playing in the NHL were over. With the Penguins missing their two superstar centres, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin to start the year, it presented the opportunity to give the Hingham, Massachusetts native a shot. Boyle is a fan favourite amongst many hockey fans and seeing him breakthrough tonight and get on the score sheet was something special to watch.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO