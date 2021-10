It’s almost time for another so-called off-year election, when voters get to decide who represents them in municipal government, school boards and county offices. When these elections roll around, we like to remind people that voting in these races is just as important as in more highly publicized contests for jobs such as president, governor and congressional seats. Decisions made on the local level generally have a far more significant impact on our day-to-day lives than anything that happens in Washington or Harrisburg.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO