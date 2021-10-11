CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme unveils spooky sweet treats just in time for Halloween

By Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

( NewsNation Now ) — Krispy Kreme has unveiled some spooky sweet treats – just in time for Halloween.

The doughnut shop unveiled the temporary new moniker, Krispy Skreme , and new doughnuts in honor of the scariest holiday of the year.

The doughnuts are:

  • Enchanted Cauldron – A glazed chocolate cake is topped with their signature Kreme and decorated with sprinkles and a pretzel “broomstick.”
  • Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut – An original glazed doughnut is dunked in chocolate icing and topped with black sanding sugar. The doughnut is then decorated like a cat with sugar fondant eyes and icing.
  • Bewitched Broomstick – A Kreme-filled doughnut is dipped in delicious purple icing then topped with gold stars and an icing swirl. To top it off there is a green buttercream and pretzel broomstick.

Other Halloween-themed doughnuts include the Spooky Sprinkle, Mini Pumpkins and Chocolate Iced with Halloween Sprinkles.

To sweeten the deal, Krispy Kreme also announced a special deal for the Saturdays leading up to All Hallow’s Eve. Get a $1 Scary Sharies Dozen with any purchase of a dozen. The Scary Sharies Dozen includes 11 original glazed doughnuts and one spooky sprinkle doughnut. Redeem in shop or online with code SCARY.

The store also unveiled a Caramel Apple Chiller, a tart apple-flavored chiller swirled with indulgent caramel sauce.

To sweeten the deal, everyone who visits the store in costume on Oct. 31 can receive a free doughnut.

“We all deserve an incredibly great Halloween this year. So, we’re turning into Krispy Skreme for the month and scaring up some amazing Halloween doughnuts along with some spooky good deals,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Skreme. “Help us have fun too by coming by on Halloween in costume and we’ll give you a free doughnut!”

The limited-edition doughnuts hit stores on Monday and are available until Sunday, Oct. 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

