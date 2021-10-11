SH collects 30th win at H-D Tourney
With just one regular season match and a Saturday tournament left before Regionals, South Hardin earned its 30th win at the Hampton-Dumont/CAL Tournament. The third-ranked Tigers just played in pool play because of homecoming festivities later that evening and went 2-1. They opened with a 21-8, 21-13 win over Webster City. SH then knocked off Ames 21-17, 21-12 before facing No. 14 (Class 3A) Independence and falling by scores of 21-11, 21-13.www.timescitizen.com
Comments / 0