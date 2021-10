EAST CENTRAL INDIANA – Heart of Indiana United Way will kick off their annual campaign to the public with a 5-day virtual Give from the Heart Challenge October 18-22. The goal of the challenge is to raise financial support for and awareness of Heart of Indiana United Way’s impact in each of the counties they serve. Each day of the 5-day challenge will be focused on one of the following counties – Delaware, Madison, Henry, Randolph, and Fayette.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO