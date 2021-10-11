CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

2 women killed because man thought they stole his wallet, police say. They didn’t.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340XWR_0cNos8dh00
Devon Watts, 36, Christopher Pullen, 23 (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two women found dead after their bodies were thrown off a bridge in Floyd County last year were killed because a man believed they had stolen his wallet, police said.

Half-sisters Vanita Richardson, 18, and Truvenia Cambell, 30, were found shot to death under a bridge in Rome, Georgia in May 2020. Both women had bags tied over their heads when they were found, according to reports.

Richardson’s car was later found burned in South Fulton County.

Devon Watts, 36, Christopher Pullen, 23, and Desmond Brown, 28, were arrested in Georgia last year on murder charges.

Police said men believed the women had stolen Brown’s wallet at a house party in Alabama. The men lured Richardson and Campbell to Brown’s car and confronted them during a ride back to Rome.

At one point, the women were ordered out of the car, where Brown searched them at gunpoint, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Campbell fought back and was shot. Richardson was also shot.

Police said that Brown’s mother later found his wallet behind a television in his home.

On Friday, Watts and Pullen, who are from Rome, were transported to a jail in Cherokee County, Alabama.

Brown is in the Fulton County jail awaiting extradition.

Comments / 57

Gelow Mccorkle
3d ago

killing over a wallet an at the party where they were. the wallet was found behind the TV. Put that wallet in his cell with them for the rest of their life. deaf roll

Reply(5)
38
Butina Jones
3d ago

when I first read this last year I thought this was senseless and then it was said that one of the suspects said oh I killed them for nothing then when his mom found the wallet that is senseless killing

Reply(2)
9
Mardis Burnette
3d ago

wow r.i.p to the sisters lost their lives over careless mistake those guys need no mercy period

Reply
35
