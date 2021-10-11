2 women killed because man thought they stole his wallet, police say. They didn’t.

Devon Watts, 36, Christopher Pullen, 23 (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two women found dead after their bodies were thrown off a bridge in Floyd County last year were killed because a man believed they had stolen his wallet, police said.

Half-sisters Vanita Richardson, 18, and Truvenia Cambell, 30, were found shot to death under a bridge in Rome, Georgia in May 2020. Both women had bags tied over their heads when they were found, according to reports.

Richardson’s car was later found burned in South Fulton County.

Devon Watts, 36, Christopher Pullen, 23, and Desmond Brown, 28, were arrested in Georgia last year on murder charges.

Police said men believed the women had stolen Brown’s wallet at a house party in Alabama. The men lured Richardson and Campbell to Brown’s car and confronted them during a ride back to Rome.

At one point, the women were ordered out of the car, where Brown searched them at gunpoint, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Campbell fought back and was shot. Richardson was also shot.

Police said that Brown’s mother later found his wallet behind a television in his home.

On Friday, Watts and Pullen, who are from Rome, were transported to a jail in Cherokee County, Alabama.

Brown is in the Fulton County jail awaiting extradition.

