'Narcos: Mexico' Trailer for Final Season 3 Revealed

By Stephen Andrew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNarcos: Mexico Season 3 will be the big finale for the explosive crime series, and fans can now check out a new trailer for the final episodes. It's clear from the new footage that the Netflix original is going out with not just one, but many bangs. From gunfights to plane crashes and just about everything in between, the new trailer gives fans a glimpse into the chaos and intensity that waits when Narcos: Mexico Season 3 debuts on Nov. 5. According to reports, the new season will bring the retro story into the '90s and sees Scoot McNairy return as DEA agent Walt Breslin.

