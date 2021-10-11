'Narcos: Mexico' Trailer for Final Season 3 Revealed

With “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and “Never Let You Go,” Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 ends on the highest of high notes. It’s the best I’ve seen the show be, even after 3×10, “Angels in the Silences.” As soon as we’re seated at Jones’ mindscape dinner table at the start of 3×12, we’re in finale mode. Production, pacing, tension, and stakes are immediately raised, and it’s off to the races. Across the two episodes, which work together seamlessly while also feeling different from each other (airing them back to back was a smart move), we see long overdue character moments, one of the best use examples of alien powers, and a final climactic moment that centered the love these characters have for each other. This was all possible because Roswell, New Mexico prioritized the quiet moments.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO