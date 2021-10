NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new initiative to get more people vaccinated. It’s called “Vax to the Movies.” Beginning this weekend, pop-up vaccination sites will be set up outside select theaters across the city. Participating theaters include: the AMC Magic Johnson in Harlem the Regal Union Square the Concourse Plaza Multiplex in the Bronx the Regal UA Sheepshead Bay in Brooklyn the Regal UA Kaufman Astoria in Queens and the Regal Bricktown Charlestown on Staten Island. The mayor says since the city initiated its indoor vaccination mandate in September, vaccination rates have increased by 9%.

1 DAY AGO