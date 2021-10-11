CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

A judge stripped a veteran's $221,000 in student-loan forgiveness, and it shows how hard the law makes it to get rid of student debt

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyugH_0cNorzvo00

Eric Raptosh Photography/Getty Images

  • A veteran was granted $221,000 in student-loan forgiveness through bankruptcy last year.
  • But a federal judge revoked that decision because of failure to prove hardship caused by the loans.
  • Lawmakers want bankruptcy reforms to make it easier for borrowers with no way to repay their debts.

In 2020, a bankruptcy judge granted Kevin Rosenberg, a Navy veteran, $221,000 in student-loan forgiveness. A year later, a federal judge reversed that decision, leaving Rosenberg on the hook for his debt.

And it comes down to complexities in bankruptcy law that keep many borrowers trapped in student debt.

Lawmakers have been pushing to reform bankruptcy standards for student-loan discharges because of how difficult it is to prove enough hardship to qualify for forgiveness, and Rosenberg's original ruling showed some hope for debtors who are trying to do the same. But now the case is back to square one.

US Bankruptcy Court Judge Cecelia Morris forgave Rosenberg's loans, which he got for his undergraduate education and law school, through bankruptcy last year using the Brunner test - a legal test created in 1987 that requires borrowers to show "undue hardship" caused by their student debt. The test defines that hardship as meaning they cannot maintain a minimal standard of living, their circumstances will likely not improve, and they have made a good-faith effort in repaying their debt.

Morris wrote in her ruling that Rosenberg satisfied the legal test. She added that she wouldn't perpetuate "myths" that it's impossible to discharge student debt through bankruptcy.

But federal New York Judge Philip Halpern may have proved that the issue isn't so mythical after all. Shortly after Morris' ruling, the Educational Credit Management Corporation - the company that owned Rosenberg's student debt - challenged the ruling under the argument that while Rosenberg took out debt to practice law, he pursued jobs in the "outdoor adventure industry." The company also criticized Morris' interpretation of the Brunner test.

"Inability to pay one's debts by itself cannot be sufficient to establish an undue hardship; otherwise all bankruptcy litigants would have an undue hardship," ECMC wrote in its appeal .

Halpern sided with the student-loan company and revoked Rosenberg's loan forgiveness last month because he did not prove that his loans from college and law school created "undue hardship." Halpern said Rosenberg must go back to bankruptcy court and reevaluate the case.

The challenges with loan forgiveness through bankruptcy

After his loans were first forgiven, Rosenberg told Yahoo Finance that it's "really insane" that borrowers cannot discharge their debt through bankruptcy when "executives get golden parachutes" for making mistakes.

That notion is something advocates and lawmakers have been stressing as a reason to make student-loan discharge through bankruptcy a more accessible method for borrowers. Insider reported in August that Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas introduced the FRESH START Through Bankruptcy Act of 2021, which would allow borrowers to seek a bankruptcy discharge of their federal student loans after 10 years.

The bill would seek to eliminate the requirement of proving "undue hardship," which would significantly increase student debtors' chance of getting loan forgiveness.

"Student loan debt follows you to your grave," Durbin said in a statement . "Our bipartisan bill finally gives student borrowers - some who were misled into taking out costly loans by predatory for-profit colleges - a chance to get back on their feet when they have no other realistic path to repay their loans," he added.

While veterans such as Rosenberg had the option to seek loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which forgives student debt for public servants after 10 years, the program had a 98% denial rate prior to major reforms announced last week - making bankruptcy the quicker, more viable option.

"Undue hardship should not be the only path to address student loans in bankruptcy," Durbin said in an August hearing. "There should be another option."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Does your job qualify for student loan forgiveness?

Public Service Loan Forgiveness and Teacher Loan Forgiveness have job requirements. You won't qualify for PSLF if you work at a partisan political organization or a for-profit company. The Biden administration's potential loan forgiveness isn't expected to have a job requirement. If you're struggling to pay off your student loans,...
EDUCATION
Fortune

How to get your student debt wiped out by Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Last week, the Education Department announced major changes to its Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—an initiative aimed at providing debt cancellation for public servants. Since its 2007 inception, 98% of borrowers who applied for forgiveness were denied by the program because of a number of hurdles with the approval process.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
AOL Corp

Student loans: 'Landmark settlement' reached in lawsuit over Public Servant Forgiveness Program

One of America's largest teacher's unions and the Department of Education (ED) announced a settlement on a key loan forgiveness program used by public service workers. The American Federation of Teachers (AFT) hailed the "landmark settlement" in the case of Weingarten v. DeVos — originally filed in July 2019 and titled after the AFT President Randi Weingarten and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — as an agreement that will "hold the federal government accountable for its failure to manage the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program."
COLLEGES
WTAJ

Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look

Thousands of public servants who were rejected from a student loan forgiveness program will get their cases reviewed by the Education Department as part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought by one of the nation’s largest teachers unions. The settlement announced Wednesday aims to resolve a 2019 suit accusing the department of mismanaging its […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Cornyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Federal Student Loans#Loan Forgiveness#Navy#Us Bankruptcy Court
KXLY

Student loan forgiveness: What’s getting fixed?

A limited waiver announced by the U.S. Department of Education is expected to immediately wipe the slate clean for 22,000 student borrowers seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness and speed the process for at least 500,000 more. It’s not the broad student loan forgiveness borrowers may be dreaming of. Instead, it’s...
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1

Billions in student loans being canceled: Here’s who can now apply to see debt wiped clean

Now that Navient has quit student loans — millions of borrowers will be getting new lenders. The company had $1.7 trillion in outstanding loans — held by a portfolio of borrowers who had hopes of good paying jobs after education. Now, the Department of Education is now relaxing requirements for a student loan debt forgiveness program, which will impact hundreds-of-thousands of borrowers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kisswtlz.com

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness for public servants

Documentary “The Student Debt Dilemma” in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
fox7austin.com

Biden administration has canceled $1.5B in student loans via borrower defense: How to apply

President Joe Biden campaigned on canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, but federal student loan forgiveness legislation has proven difficult to enact. While widespread student loan cancellation may still be out of reach, the Department of Education has been able to approve $1.5 billion worth of student loan discharges through borrower defense to repayment.
COLLEGES
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy