Woman and wheelchair user mother set to make history at Boston Marathon

The legend of Team Hoyt, the father-son wheelchair duo, runs deep in the lores of the Boston Marathon.

This year's Boston Marathon, which occurs on October 11, will see another pair of legends added as Beth and Barbara Singleton will become the first-ever daughter pushing mother duo to run in the marathon's 124-year history.

Beth and her mother Barbara, who has Multiple Sclerosis, started running as a wheelchair duo seven years ago after watching Team Hoyt compete in a triathlon.

Beth told WCVB: "I got so overwhelmed that when I got home, I started typing in Team Hoyt chairs, how to run. Within two weeks, I was driving somewhere to get a jogger to run with my mom."

As the duo will make history, they both know that Dick Hoyt will be there in spirit.

Beth said, "He always is. That's why we keep doing it. He keeps telling us ‘Yes we can,’ so we keep going. We keep moving forward. Dick would have definitely been at the finish line for us. He really gushed over my mom. He just would make us just feel like we were superstars."