CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Woman and wheelchair user mother set to make history at Boston Marathon

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0e1i_0cNorxAM00
Man in wheelchair during race Photo credit Getty Images

The legend of Team Hoyt, the father-son wheelchair duo, runs deep in the lores of the Boston Marathon.

This year's Boston Marathon, which occurs on October 11, will see another pair of legends added as Beth and Barbara Singleton will become the first-ever daughter pushing mother duo to run in the marathon's 124-year history.

Beth and her mother Barbara, who has Multiple Sclerosis, started running as a wheelchair duo seven years ago after watching Team Hoyt compete in a triathlon.

Beth told WCVB: "I got so overwhelmed that when I got home, I started typing in Team Hoyt chairs, how to run. Within two weeks, I was driving somewhere to get a jogger to run with my mom."

As the duo will make history, they both know that Dick Hoyt will be there in spirit.

Beth said, "He always is. That's why we keep doing it. He keeps telling us ‘Yes we can,’ so we keep going. We keep moving forward. Dick would have definitely been at the finish line for us. He really gushed over my mom. He just would make us just feel like we were superstars."

Comments / 0

Related
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boston Marathon

Due to the pandemic, the 125th Boston Marathon was moved from April to Oct. 11. Race starts in Hopkinton at 9 a.m., with special groups starting at 8 a.m in rolling starts, and ends on Boylston Street in Boston. There is ample space every mile from Hopkinton to Boston for fans to gather and cheer on your journey to Boylston Street. Some of the most famous spots are the Wellesley Scream Tunnel just before halfway; Heartbreak Hill in Newton around Boston College; and the final stretch on Boylston Street before the finish.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Multiple Sclerosis#Triathlon#Wcvb
Villanovan

Villanova Student Set to Run Boston Marathon

For many people, April 15, 2013 is one of those days that they will remember forever. People remember exactly what they were doing around 2:50 p.m. on this day, when the Boston Marathon was bombed. I remember sitting in the car while my mother was in the grocery store. My brother called and made me go into the store to find her so that he could tell her that he and my other brother living in Boston at the time were safe. Just 13 years old, it was difficult to fully comprehend what was going on, but I will never forget the look on my mother’s face when my brother told her the news. It was a dreary couple of days while we stayed glued to the television, watching the investigation and the manhunt of the bombers unfold.
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wabi.tv

Brewer’s Deedra Dapice set to run in fifth Boston Marathon

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer’s Deedra Dapice is on her way to her fifth Boston Marathon on Monday. She said the event is the apex of what you can achieve as a distance runner, and gives her a “wow” feeling every time. “Every experience I’ve had there has been different....
BREWER, ME
waylandstudentpress.com

Boston Marathon: A hallowed tradition makes a run in October

Every year, elite runners from all over the world come to compete in the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day, the third Monday in April. However, due to COVID-19, the Boston Marathon hasn’t been the same since 2019, as the 2020 Boston Marathon was canceled altogether and last year’s marathon was run virtually. Now, on Oct. 11, for the first time in the marathon’s 125 year history, it will be run during the fall.
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

Boston Marathon set to begin after pandemic hiatus

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon. The world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon is happening Monday for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year’s race was postponed until September because of the pandemic, then called off for the first time in its history. This year’s race was moved from Patriots’ Day in April in hopes that the pandemic would abate. Lawrence Cherono and Worknesh Degefa are not returning to defend their titles from 2019. But 13 past champions and five Paralympic athletes who won gold in Tokyo are competing in the elite field.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Boston Marathon: Pair of Americans finish second in wheelchair races after winning 1st place in Chicago Marathon less than 24 hour earlier

Forget 26.2 miles. A pair of elite American wheelchair racers completed 52.4 miles in less than 24 hours, not including about 1,000 miles traveled, as they won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday and finished second in Boston on Monday. Tatyana McFadden won the women’s wheelchair race in Chicago before finishing...
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy