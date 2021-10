(CNN) — The Alisal Fire has exploded in size over the past four days and is now approaching the Santa Barbara ranch once owned and visited often by President Ronald Reagan. "We've had fires that have threatened the ranch before, mostly Sherpa in 2016, but this is by far the biggest threat we've faced and biggest threat since the 1955 Refugio Fire," Ranch Director Andrew Coffin told CNN affiliate KEYT.

