The logistics industry is experiencing historically tight capacity and record-high rates in 2021. These trends are due, in large part, to the unrelenting driver shortage and pandemic-related shifts in consumer buying behaviors. Experts expect demand to continue to outpace supply through at least the first quarter of 2022. In addition to this larger trend, peak season is closing in quickly. This year's holiday shopping rush is expected to take a heavy toll on shippers working to re-stock inventories.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO