STB Extends Deadline Again for First Mile/Last Mile Comments

In a decision served Sept. 2, 2021, the Surface Transportation Board (STB) said on their website it was seeking comments from the shipping community, carriers and the public concerning what, if any, first mile/last mile (FMLM) issues they consider relevant. First mile/last mile service refers to the movement of railcars between a local railroad serving yard and a shipper or receiver facility. Shippers want more transparency on FMLM, basically what happens from point A to point B -- and everything in between -- that may affect service issues.