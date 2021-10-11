CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Doom II beat 'em up mod lets you punch and fling demons around

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicking demons off Earth with a generous application of bullets is swell, sure. A bit impersonal though, right? Thanks to this new Doom II mod, the Doomslayerguy can turn hell's residents into pools of blood with his own two fists. Doom Fighters turns yon classic FPS into a third-person brawler where you can uppercut and chuck baddies all over the place. You can snag it right now or just appreciate the excellent biff baffing demon slapping in this trailer.

