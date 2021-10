ITHACA, N.Y.—In collaboration with the Tompkins County Health Department, Cornell University is trying out a new pilot program that would allow fully vaccinated students to test out of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Under the program, students would be able to leave self-isolation once they test negative for COVID-19 twice. Currently, students are required to spend 10 days in isolation after testing positive. The program is being capped at a “limited number of fully vaccinated students with breakthrough but asymptomatic COVID-19 infections,” and only applies to students in on-campus housing.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO