Decatur County, TN

Geneva Helen Fall

 4 days ago

Geneva Helen Fall, 80, of Rutherford, North Carolina, formerly of Decatur County, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. She was born July 9, 1941 in Oklahoma to the late Leslie Owen Gleason, Sr. and June Elizabeth Comstock. She was also preceded by her husband, Wyatt T. Fall, Jr. and one brother, Britt Gleason. She was a nurse and worked at Decatur County Hospital for several decades and attended St. Regina Catholic Church.

