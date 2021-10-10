American Aquarium Have a New Album Coming, and It Got Fully Fan-Funded in Just 46 Hours

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new song by Dan Vapid and the Cheats!. The band has a brand new album coming out! Escape Velocity is out November 5th via Eccentric Pop Records and it features Dan and the boys tearing through some classic bubblegum punk jams. But, this one has a bit of a darker vibe to it. As you know, COVID wreaked havoc with pretty much everyone's life, everywhere, and that obviously influenced the band's mindset and sound. But interestingly, the moral the band took from the pandemic was to seize the day, because you never know when the day will end.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO