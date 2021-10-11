CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Dave & Charlie's Hometown Deli Opening in Norwalk From The Folks at Dave's Planet Pizza

By Stephanie Webster
ctbites.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t know Dave Kuban from Dave’s Planet Pizza, you really should go introduce yourself. Sure, he runs Planet Pizza’s highly successful Norwalk location, but this restaurateur offers so much more to the Norwalk community beyond pizza and oversized grinders. Dave is the guy who will unfailingly step up to help his neighbors or support a local fundraising effort. Whether he rolls in with his pizza truck to raise money for a family whose house has burned down overnight, or is feeding the homeless in the midst of Covid, he has been there for Norwalk for 30 years, and continues to be an anchor with his mobile pizza truck and storefront.

www.ctbites.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Dave Charlie#Hometown Deli Opening#Planet Pizza#Bec#Italian#D C Hometown Deli

Comments / 0

Community Policy