Who is Markeith Loyd?

Markeith Loyd During a hearing on Monday, a judge set a tentative trial date for the man accused of killing an Orlando police lieutenant. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Markeith Loyd is accused of killing a police officer after he fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child.

Loyd could face the death penalty again if convicted in Clayton’s slaying. He has pleaded not guilty.

A month after he killed Dixon, authorities said Loyd shot and killed Clayton at a Walmart to avoid capture.

Former Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Clayton knew Loyd was wanted for Dixon’s murder and tried to arrest him. Loyd escaped police at the store, setting off a nine-day manhunt.

Loyd’s trial was delayed several times due to the pandemic.

Jury selection is now underway. The trial is expected to last up to three weeks.