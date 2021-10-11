CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan foreign minister seeks good relations with the world

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) – The new Taliban government in Afghanistan seeks good relations with the rest of the world and is hoping for positive results from a recent meeting with a U.S. delegation, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday. The remarks, at an event organized by the Center...

