Louisiana State

WATCH: LSP gives update on Master Trooper Adam Gaubert ambush, investigation

By Stacie Richard
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpzUu_0cNop56900

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police updated the public on the investigation and ambush of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

LSP said that Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed during a manhunt for Matthew Mire early Saturday morning. According to officials, 31-year-old Mire is connected to a multi-parish homicide investigation that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Colonel Davis began thanking all of the agencies that assisted in this pursuit and those working on the investigation. Davis said this is one of the hardest tasks he’s ever had to do being the head of a department.

Davis says a neighbor in the area where Gaubert was found unresponsive in his patrol car, called LSP to notify them that the car was sitting idle. He says they are working to learn how Gaubert went so long without being found and that there are a lot of inconsistencies and more information needed from this investigation.

“At this time, we only know the times when Trooper Gaubert entered the area and the time that Mire entered the area, we are actively working to learn those exact times in between,” said Davis.

Mire is currently undergoing surgery and is expected to be released later today.

Davis says more improvement for LSP is currently underway to increase the safety of the personnel and communication. He says they are in the process of implementing:

  • Expanded GPS upgrades
  • Dormant activity alerts
  • End of shift protocols
  • Computer-aid dispatch

Davis says as they receive more information regarding the investigation, they will make it available to the public.

