Minnesota State

Minnesota DNR puts temporary ban on transport of farmed deer to halt CWD

By Dana Ferguson
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota temporarily banned the transport of white-tailed deer in the state due to increasing reports of a fatal disease in the animals. The state Department of Natural Resources on Monday put in place an emergency rule ceasing the importation of white-tailed deer into Minnesota and the movement of farmed white-tailed deer around the state. The order comes after a Wisconsin deer farm shipped 387 deer with chronic wasting disease to five states, including Minnesota and North Dakota.

www.twincities.com

