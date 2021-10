Registration is being taken for a Meet the Candidates Night October 5 hosted by the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce. The Republican and Democrat candidates for Binghamton Mayor will appear from 6 to 7 p.m. Republican Jared Kraham, who is the current Deputy Mayor to lame-duck mayor Richard David and 5th District Binghamton City Councilman Joe Burns have confirmed they will be participating in the event in the Chamber’s Community Room at FIVE South College Drive at the SUNY Broome Community College campus.

